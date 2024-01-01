Shehbaz announces relief package for rain-hit areas

F.P. Report

GAWADAR / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday unveiled a relief package for people of the rain-hit areas of Balochistan, announcing Rs 2 million each for the families of the deceased, Rs 0.5 million for the injured, and Rs 750,000 for those whose houses were completely damaged.

The prime minister who arrived here the very next day of his oath, told the media after visiting the rain-affected areas that the government would also give Rs350,000 compensation to the families whose houses were partially damaged in the stormy rains of February 26.

Accompanied by Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, and parliamentarians including Atta Tarar and Jam Kamal Khan, he assured that the government would not leave the suffering people alone unless they were resettled in their homes. In the briefing, he was told that five people were killed in the rain-related incidents across Balochistan, though no casualty was reported in Gwadar.

The prime minister sympathized with the bereaved families and assured that the compensation package would be implemented within four days. The prime minister lauded Sarfaraz Bugti for his efforts as he rushed to the affected areas soon after his oath and supervised the relief and rescue operations.

“This is not a favour. This is the duty of the newly-elected government and me as the prime minister. This is neither any favor nor any show-off,” he remarked. Prime Minister Shehbaz also appreciated the personnel of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Coastal Guards, PDMA and NDMA for their efforts and recommended the Chief Minister to award them medals and commendation certificates.

He recalled that following the 2022 floods, that time coalition government had distributed Rs 100 billion among the affected people across the country. Earlier, the prime minister also distributed cheques and relief goods including food items, blankets, water coolers and others among the affected people.

Interacting with the victims, he said, “You are our brothers and sisters. I am here to assure you that the government will not leave you alone. We are with you. How could I sit in Islamabad when you are homeless.” The prime minister was told that water was receding and the situation in the cities was improving. It was told that water filtration plants had been set up and medicines have been available for the homeless people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate proposals for reducing government expenditures and overhauling the country’s economic structure.

He also directed to immediately initiate the process of complete digitization and automation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which he himself would oversee. Chairing a high level meeting at the Prime Minister House soon after his return from Gwadar, PM Shehbaz said that the world’s best model should be adopted for the digitization of FBR to ensure transparency in its system, increase tax collection, halt tax evasion, corruption and smuggling, and also to bring convenience to the general public and the business community.

The large taxpayers and the best performance officers of the FBR would be encouraged and the black sheep would be brought to justice, he added. FBR Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana briefed the meeting about the steps taken to enhance tax collection; refunds’ payment to the exporters; expanding the tax net; automation process; stopping tax evasion, institutional corruption and smuggling; and provision of quality services to the people.

The prime minister, expressing dissatisfaction over the briefing, directed to immediately initiate process of complete digitization and automation of the FBR as per the international standards. “We should go ahead by learning lessons from the past as nothing can be changed by merely lamenting the mistakes,” he said. “We have to take up the challenge and find a way out to steer the country out of the debt trap.” He said that the country had no dearth of capable people. “If we start our journey now, we can ultimately achieve the goal of prosperity and development.” PM Shehbaz announced that efficient, honest and professional officers would be rewarded.