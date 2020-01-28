KP Govt bringing modern price relief, regulation system: Shaukat Yousafzai

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to announce a relief package for the poor and needy of the province, Minister for Information informed pruvate channel on Tuesday.

The minister, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the news is indeed factual and the relief package will be announced soon by the provincial government.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that a price list control system will be launched and enforced in the province for the first time in the province.

The minister said that the prices for commodity items will be kept a strict check on and will be regulated by relevant authorities with keenness.

Yousafzai also revealed that interactive boards will be installed in the Chief Minister’s house and Chief Secretary of the province.

The boards will have a dashboard on them which will have the prices for all commodity items and will regularly be updated.

If things are not sold on the displayed and affixed by the government, the deputy commissioner of the area will be held responsible and accountable, Shaukat Yousafzai further entailed.