Kurram clashes claim two more lives

F.P. Report

PARACHINAR: Ongoing fighting between two tribes over a piece of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram tribal district claimed two more lives on Tuesday, taking the total number of casualties to 11.

The clashes started five days ago in the Boshehra Dandar area and spread to other areas including Khar Kallay, Baleshkhel, Pewar, Gidu, Teri Mengal, Karman Para Chamkani, Maqbal and Kunj Alizai. People in the affected areas are facing a persistent shortage of food items, medicine and fuel due to the blockade of roads. Educational institutions have been closed and normal life has also been hit.

Govt leaves no stone unturned to avert law & order situation in Kurram: Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram and to permanently resolve the longstanding land disputes, in this regard Department of Home and Tribal Affairs issued a press statement, on Tuesday.

Department Home and Tribal Affair press release stated that tecently, due to land disputes, armed clashes have occurred between tribes of district Kurram resulting in regrettable casualties. Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has made every effort to resolve the longstanding land disputes in Kurram and to normalize the situation well before the 7th July 2023 clash between inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are 8 different land disputes going on in central, lower and upper areas of district Kurram most of which date back to pre-independence time. Recently, on 7th July 2023 exchange of fire took place between inhabitants of Dandar Sehra and Boshehra over construction on disputed Shamilat at Dandar Sehra upper Kurram wherein regrettably 7 individuals were killed and 37 got injured. Section 144 has already been imposed in that area.

Immediately, after the clash, the District Administration with the support of Police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) engaged prominent elders to cease fire and started negotiations with both parties. Furthermore, section 144 of CrPC was imposed on the disputed land with deployment of LEAs to normalize the situation and avoid further losses or casualties.