Lavrov highlights need to immediately end Israeli-Palestinian fighting

MOSCOW (TASS): There is a need to end the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

“Apart from ending the fighting and solving the problem of numerous civilian casualties that are being recorded, there is also a need to pay special attention to the reasons why it has been impossible to resolve the Palestinian issue for decades,” the top Russian diplomat noted.

“We planned to discuss all aspects of our cooperation today, including the upcoming ministerial meetings between Russia and Arab League members, but the current rise in Israeli-Palestinian tensions, which has once again proved that the existing status quo in the conflict zone is no longer viable, required some changes in the agenda,” Lavrov added.

Israeli-Palestinian escalation

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of militants infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The Israeli army declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the callup of reservists and ordered that “the special security situation” be expanded nationwide.

According to the latest data, about 500 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of renewed tensions, while 2,700 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 700 people have lost their lives and over 2,200 have been wounded.