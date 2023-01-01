Lawyers to file Nawaz’s plea tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s application for restoration of his appeals against sentences in NAB references, will be filed on Monday. Nawaz Sharif’s lead lawyer Amjad Pervaiz has confirmed that the plea for appeals’ restoration will be submitted in Islamabad High Court on Monday after the court’s working hours passed.

Sharif will request the court for restoration of his appeals against sentences in Avenfield and Al-Azizia accountability references. The PML-N supremo stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers. Nawaz Sharif’s legal team was reached Islamabad airport ahead of his arrival.

Sharif held a meeting with his lawyers, comprises of former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Amjad Pervaiz, Ata Tarar and Barrister Zafarullah. The IHC on Thursday granted protective bail to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until Oct 24. Earlier, an accountability court suspended permanent warrant of former PM Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

The accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference. The court had also disqualified Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.