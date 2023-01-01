Legal fraternity condemns Bajaur blast

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) argued government to ensure security of lives and property of every citizen as a constitutional obligation while condemning terror’s attack at Bajaur occurred on Sunday and demanded identification and arrests of the culprits involved in the terrorism for placement exemplary punishment, on Tuesday.

Vice chairman KPBC Zar Badshah Khan and Chairman Executive Committee Syed Mubashir Shah in their condemnation statement issued to media. KPBC claimed terrorist attacks are increased in recent past which is painful and fearful while the council condemned every act of terrorism.

KPBC stands with the bereaved families during aching time and catastrophe as victims of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KPBC prayed departed soul for highest place in Jinnah and for early recovery of injured persons in terrorist’s attacks in the province, the statement stated.

The government has failed to protect lives and property of citizen because Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has put on fire by terrorist’s attacks by scattering Pakhtun’s blood continuously, KPBC press statement argued.

KPBC argued Pakhtun elders and leadership irrespective of political difference to comprise a comprehensive strategy and take concrete steps for obtaining sustainable peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vice chairman KPBC Zar Badshah Khan and chairman Executive Committee Syed Mubashir Shah argued that government has failed to upheld her constitutional responsibility of protection of live and property of every citizen which scattered by terrorist attacks including Bajaur blast.