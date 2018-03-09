Legitimate use of force depends on defense forces: Ghani

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani has said the Afghan security and defense force is professional force and the legitimate use of power depends on these forces.

The president said this while addressing “Nasrat-97 operation” conference of ANA corps commanders here on Thursday.

A press release issued by Presidential Palace said the security officials hailed Operation Khalid as successful and assured the president and leadership of army to defend country’s territorial integrity and protect development and infrastructure projects.

The president said the security forces’ sacrifices guaranteed survival of the country and restored trust of international community and people of Afghanistan.

“The Afghanistan’s security and defense force is a professional force and connected to all the people. The legitimate use of power depends on these forces,” he said. The president stressed the need of the formation of special security plan for every city.

He also directed the officials concerned to give special attention to the promotion of soldiers and officers discharging their duty at frontline and busy in protection of remote villages and territorial integrity of the country.

The three-day conference was started on Tuesday and was also attended by officials of international forces besides high-ranking Afghan security officials.

