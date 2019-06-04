Man shot dead his father-in-law in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A man allegedly gunned down his father-in-law Factory Area of Lahore on Monday after reportedly failing to pacify his upset wife.

According to reports, the man identified as Babar was arrested and police also recovered weapon used in the murder from his possession.

Police told media that Babar had travelled to his in-laws’ residence to try and pacify his wife who was allegedly upset with him for the past two years.

However, there, he ended up having a quarrel with 63-year-old Maqsood, his father-in-law. Babar opened fire and killed him on the spot then fled the scene of crime.

Police said they had shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. An investigation was initiated, they added.