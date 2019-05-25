Martyred Pakistani peacekeeper honored with UN medal posthumously

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: The United Nations has honored 119 military, police and civilian peacekeepers from 38 countries, including a Pakistani soldier, who lost their lives in 2018 and early 2019, on Friday.

According to details, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presided over the special ceremony during which the Dag Hammarskjold Medal was awarded posthumously to the peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace.

The event was held at the UN Headquarters in New York marking the annual International Day of Peacekeepers.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi accepted the award on behalf of the family of Naik Muhammad Naeem Raza who embraced martyrdom while serving with the UN Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

Lodhi said to local media that she was “humbled and honoured” to receive the award on behalf of Shaheed Raza.

“Pakistani peacekeepers continue to serve UN peacekeeping missions with distinction and fly the flag of Pakistan high,” she said. “Their sacrifices are a testimony to Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international peace and security.”

Pakistan is currently the sixth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping.

Currently, Pakistan contributes more than 5,200 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

Earlier, the UN chief laid a floral wreath to honour all UN peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace since 1948.