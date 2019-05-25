Karachi: MET office issues mild heatwave alert

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the heatwave has been downgraded to a mild heat-wave, on Saturday.

According to the PMD, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the provincial capital of Sindh with the maximum temperature expected between 38ºC to 40ºC on Saturday and Sunday, with the temperature expected to drop further to 37ºC to 39ºC on Monday.

Wind will be mostly from southwesterly to westerly direction during day time, the PMD added.

The MET office has directed authorities and all stakeholders to take necessary precaution.

Earlier, the PMD had issued a three-day heatwave warning for the city with temperatures.

Here’s how to beat the heat and prevent a heat stroke:

Stay covered

Try to stay indoors, and if you need to be outside don’t spend extended amounts of time without shade. Keep your skin covered against the sun.

Wear light clothes

Wear linen, cotton, silk, or other breathable fabrics. Keep your clothing loose and breezy, so you don’t feel suffocated in the humid heat.

Find shade

Look for shade, find a tree.

Stay hydrated

Drink more water.