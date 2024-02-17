Maryam provided CM’s security

F.P. Report

JATI UMRAH: PML-N nominee for chief minister’s slot in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has been provided with CM security cover. A number of security personnel have been deployed at the residence of Sharif family at Jati Umrah.

Two bulletproof vehicles have also been made available for the Punjab chief minister nominee. There were earlier reports that Maryam Nawaz had received a briefing on various development projects in Punjab after she was nominated by her party for the chief minister’s slot.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman briefed the PML-N stalwart in a meeting following her nomination. The chief secretary went to Jati Umrah on Thursday to brief Maryam on the current situation in Punjab. Zaman, during the meeting, briefed about the ongoing development works as well as the law and order situation in the province. Health Secretary Ali Jan also attended the meeting.