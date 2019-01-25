Massive power outage hits parts of Sindh, Balochistan as power plant trip

F.P. Report

GUDDU: Large part of Sindh and Balochistan provinces faced power outage after three units of largest power plant of Pakistan, Guddu Thermal Power House, tripped on Thursday due to dense fog.

According to reports, 870 megawatts electricity has been suspended to national grid that resulted in electricity breakdown in different areas of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

K-Electric spokesman said that 80 percent of Karachi is facing power outage due to the tripping of Guddu power plant, however, the electricity will soon be restored.

It is one of the oldest power plants in the country, and has three large transmission lines that feed its output to Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.