May 9 darkest day in history, says Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan generated an image of a woman by artificial intelligence (AI) and shared it on his Twitter handle and ridiculed the security personnel by claiming his female supporters were being targeted by law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that in fact no such incident occurred and his lie was exposed by a television channel from France. “On May 19 in a tweet, Imran Khan uploaded pictures of Rangers and police in front of a woman’s picture created by artificial intelligence”, she said adding Imran Khan and his party tried to give a wrong impression that his party’s female supporters were victimized by law enforcement agencies but the French TV channel revealed the truth. It categorically stated that no fundamental rights of anyone were violated during the crackdown on May 9 arsonists, she added.

On the contrary, she said human rights of school children, patients in hospitals and general public were trampled by the PTI goons who attacked sensitive installations and public property on the behest of Imran Khan. She said that the entire nation was dismayed over the attacks that Imran Khan had planned to avoid the cases of foreign funding, theft of Tosha Khana gifted and paternity issue of his daughter. The minister said that even the enemy could not do in 75 years’ history what Imran Khan did on May 9. Marriyum Aurangzeb said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the uniform was mocked and the memorials of the martyrs were desecrated which caused jubilation in the neighboring country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the May 9 arson attacks and his so-called condemnation of the tragic incidents would not absolve him of responsibility. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s dirty antics and tricks were continuing on a daily basis, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said for the first time, Imran Khan had realized what were the consequences of palying with the law. “Imran Khan had been planning such terrorist activities for the past 14 months when he was thrown out of power through the democratic process of no-confidence motion,” she said.

Terming the May 9 arson attacks as the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, she said that Jinnah House which was now Corps Command’s House, was burnt and the martyrs’ memorials were desecrated by the PTI gangs on the behest of Imran Khan. The minister said that the miscreants of the PTI burnt schools, mosques, ambulances and public property, even they did not spare animals’ market. She said that the enemy of Pakistan was pleased with the act of Imran Khan as he did what the enemy could not do during the past 75 years.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI’s senior leadership continued to infuriate and instigate the party workers during arson attacks. The whole nation was in a shock due to the tragedy of May 9, but on May 19 Imran Khan made “the drama of condemnation” to cover up his own crimes but he could not absolve himself from the responsibility. Moreover, she said Imran Khan had so far not condemned the attacks on memorials of martyrs and Ghazis, sensitive installations and public property.

The information minister said that whenever Imran was asked to be accountable for his corruption, he instigated the children of the people to attack sensitive installations. She said if he had not committed any crime, Imran Khan should defend himslef in the courts. She said if there were no terrorists in Zaman Park, Imran Khan should allow the Punjab government to search the building. The minister said the fundamental and human rights of school children whose schools were burnt and patients whose hospitals and ambulances were set on fire were badly violated.

She posed a question that if throwing petrol bombs on the police by the PTI protesters was not a violation of human rights. She also asked if the imprisonment of Imran’s political opponents in death cells during the PTI regime was not a violation of human rights.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI miscreants hurt the sentiments of the families of martyrs and Ghazis by desecrating their memorials. She said that Imran Khan could not befool the masses any more through his fake narrative based on deceit and lies.

The minister regretted that Imran Khan and his party used the name of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the state of Madina and Islamic touch for petty political gains which was a shameful act. The minister said that many PTI leaders were quitting the party on the voice of their conscience as any patriotic person could not support arson and terrorism in the name of politics. She said they were also saying that they could not defend the actions of May 9 in their constituencies.

She said that Imran could never have been imposed as the Prime Minister in 2018, if many electables were not asked to join the PTI. The minister remarked that Imran Khan disgraced the country by waving a cipher and by selling the Toshakhana watch gifted by Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restored the honor and dignity of Pakistan after coming into power last year, she maintained.

Had the PTI miscreants been punished in the PTV attack case in 2014, Radio Pakistan building would not have burnt on May 9, she remarked. She said that the entire building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar was burned including its entire archive. The minister said that the facilitation of armed groups and terrorists cannot be given the name of justice.

She said that the video and audio messages of PTI leadership were on the record encouraging attacks on state and military properties. She expressed the resolve that these miscreants would be punished according to the law so that no one could dare to repeat such acts in the future. The federal minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people and bringing to book those involved in attacks on public property was by no means the violation of human rights. She reminded that those who attacked Capitol Hill in the United States were still in jails.

Replying to a question, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that elections would be held after completion of the constitutional terms of the assemblies and rumors of delay in elections were being spread by the fascist elements. She said that PTV Sports had earned record profit during the ongoing fiscal year. She said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would open the Media University by merging PTV Academy, Radio Pakistan Academy and Information Service Academy soon.

She said that the previous regime also looted the resources of PTV and the FIA was conducting an inquiry into the matter and those involved would be brought to book. To a question, she said that the federal government had constituted a three-member commission led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court which would investigate the authencity of the recent audio leaks.