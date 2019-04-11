MD PTV removed from post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Arshad Khan has been removed from his post, sources at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed media news on Thursday.

Sources add that Colonel (retd) Hassan has been given charge of the state broadcaster.

Earlier this month, Arshad Khan said that PTV would start making profits by June and the primary beneficiaries of this success would be employees.

In March, a Senate Standing Committee had stated that MD PTV’s appointment was against the law and the Supreme Court’s directives in the Ataul Haq Qasmi case.