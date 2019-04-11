Pakistan Navy takes over command of Combined Maritime Task Force 150

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy took over the command of Combined Maritime Task Force 150 from Royal Canadian Navy at an impressive change of command ceremony held at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain.

Commodore Alveer Ahmed Noor of Pakistan Navy took over the command of CTF-150 from Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy.

The change of command ceremony was graced by Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral James J. Malloy.

While addressing the audience, new CCTF-150, Commodore Alveer Ahmed Noor assured that his team is fully geared up to shoulder this prestigious responsibility.

He said relations between Pakistan Navy and Coalition Navies are time tested and are being continuously strengthened due to our focused commitments in support of Collaborative Maritime Security in the region.

Pakistan Navy have the distinction of commanding TF-150 for 10 different times prior to present Command which is manifestation of the trust and respect reposed in Pakistan Navy by the coalition partners.