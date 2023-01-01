MDCAT issue: Writ seeks judicial commission

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A writ has been filed before Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking set up a judicial commission against malpractices during Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) especially leaking paper via different electronic gadgets.

The counsel Asif Ali Shah advocate has filed a writ petition on behalf of Ayesha. The petition stated that candidates had used Bluetooth devices during MDCAT arranged by ETEA for leaking and cheating in the test.

The writ added that cheating via one procedure/technique in different examination center shows the involvement of a single gang in the malpractices. At least, cheater candidates are caught for malpractice while the majority safely escaped.

The petitioner argued that more than two thousand candidates had obtained than 180 marks for first in history which shall be taken is an indicator for malpractices.

The court shall order constitution of judicial inquiry and stern actions against culprits involved in the malpractices because papers are leaked in most of the tests while now a new technique is invented for cheating, the writ pleaded.

The petition further requested to ban cheater candidates from sitting in every and each test while argued stoppage MDCAT results till disposal of writ.

Meanwhile, PHC Bar Association condemned murder of Arbab Ghulam Kasi advocate and demanded arrest of murderers on priority basis.

PHC Bar Association president Tariq Afridi and general secretary Lajbar Khan advocates said that killing of senior lawyers can’t be fulfilled within decades. Because Arbab Ghulam Kasi advocate has great efforts for rule of law and supremacy of constitution. PHC Bar Association argued law enforcement agencies to arrest culprits involved in the murder and implement Lawyer Protection Act in its true spirit.