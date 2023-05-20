Media in Khost complain of shortage of content due to official policies

KHOST (TOLOnews): The head of the media organizations in the southeastern province of Khost voiced concerns that they have been struggling with a shortage of content because their publications must meet Islamic Emirate policies.

The officials said that it is difficult to prepare their content rapidly in a way that also meets the demands of the Islamic Emirate.

“We face problems because the programs that were cheduled before and included music, those programs are banned now,” said Sharifullah Sarwari, head of Azmon radio station.

“If a particular law on the media has limits that are determined, then the media will be able to publish better programs,”said Rizwan Miakhail, head of a media network in Khost. Some of the media-supporting organizations meanwhile urged the government to facilitate access to information and to allow media organizations to work on better content.

“We request that further progress be made in journalists’ access to information,” said Jamil Waqar, an official of the journalist safety committee.

The provincial head of the department of information and culture, Shabir Ahmad Osmani, said they have shared their consultations about the publications of media content.

“There is a lot of new media content in Khost. In addition to that, we have given them timely consultations to improve their programs,” he said. After the fall of the former government, the Afghan media faced severe challenges including new restrictions, and economic hardship has forced many of them to halt their operations.