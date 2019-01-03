Meeting between NAB chairman, opposition scheduled for next week

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Meeting between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal and opposition members of parliament has been scheduled in next week.

According to a press release issued by the accountability watchdog, NAB chairman while responding to a letter by opposiiton has expressed his willingness to meet them.

“Parliamentarians themselves should determine the date and time of meeting,” says NAB.

The press release asserts that retired Justice Javed Iqbal immensely respects parliament and its members.