Mehwish Hayat teams up with her ‘favourite desi kalakaar’ Yo Yo Honey Singh in upcoming song

(Web Desk): In a thrilling announcement that has sent waves of excitement through both Pakistani and Indian entertainment circles, the sensational Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat has unveiled her first-ever collaboration with Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The unexpected news broke on Mehwish’s Instagram handle, where she shared a captivating snapshot featuring herself alongside the renowned Indian rapper, accompanied by celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan. Clad in an elegant white top paired with minimalistic jewelry, Mehwish flashed a radiant smile and waved a thumbs-up sign. Meanwhile, Honey rocked his signature rapper style, donning a black T-shirt and pants.

Taking to the caption, Mehwish expressed her excitement about the collaboration, writing, “Collaborated with my favourite desi kalakaar (artist), Yo Yo Honey Singh, on a killer new track. Stay tuned for the release!”

The revelation of this unexpected alliance between the two celebrated artists has sparked a frenzy of anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the release of what promises to be a chart-topping hit. With Mehwish’s mesmerising presence and Honey’s widely-adored musical prowess, the collaboration is poised to set new benchmarks in the music industry.

The cross-border collaboration was hinted at earlier in January when Honey shared a selfie on IG featuring himself alongside Mehwish, calling her “braveheart” in the caption, “With zinda dil.” In response, the Ms Marvel actor reciprocated the gesture by sharing Honey’s post on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a sweet note expressing her delight at finally meeting him.

She wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure meeting you finally. You are an incredible powerhouse of talent and a true inspiration.” Acknowledging Mehwish’s warm sentiments, Honey replied, “Much love”, followed by a red heart emoji, further igniting curiosity among their fans.

Both stars had nothing but praise for each other, fueling speculation about a potential collaboration or project in the works. This unexpected rendezvous wasn’t the first interaction between the two.

The prospect of collaboration was subtly teased in a 2022 Q&A session held by Mehwish on Insta when a fan inquired about a joint project with the Indian rapper. In response, she playfully deferred the question to Honey, tagging him with “Let’s ask the man himself! What do you think?” The musician promptly replied with a confident “Sure.”

In 2019, Honey took to his Instagram feed to extend warm wishes to Mehwish on her birthday. The Kuley Kuley singer posted a picture of the Pakistani actor and described her as a “great singer and actor” in the post’s caption.