Missing persons’ cases: PHC shouldn’t adjourn for more two days

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan observed that missing persons/enforced disappearance cases shouldn’t be adjourned more than two days because the court is aware of the sufferings of victims’ families in this regard.

Chief Justice observed during writ petition of Abdul Samad regarding missing of his brother named Abdur Rehman since 17th June from the premises of Khazana police station. The counsel Shabbir Hussain Gigyani advocate argued that Abdur Rehman whereabouts is still unknown to his family since his disappearance from 17th June.

However, Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan ordered the government to reply submission and remarked that the time has gone when enforcement disappearance/ missing persons’ cases were adjourned for months. The Chief Justice further observed that families of enforced disappeared/ missing persons are passing miserable condition because missing of someone’s brother, father and son can’t bearable while adjourned further hearing till 21st August.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan stopped Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassment of tribesmen residents of Parang Ghar area of Mohmand tribal district while issued notice FIA in this regard. Barrister Waqar and Nasir Naeem Umarkheli argued that Bakht Jan along with 19 other tribesmen has challenged compensation provided of their lands acquired for establishment Mohmand Dam in reference pleaded that value of the property is evaluated at lower prices.

In the meantime, FIA has initiated inquiry by pleading that alleged embezzlement has been made in the land acquisition process and owners didn’t obtain compensation, the counsel argued. The counsel argued that the petitioners are land owners and FIA’s Inquiry Officer summoned tribesmen while compelling them to sit for multiple hours in the premises but didn’t record their statements. FIA harassing petitioners to obtain statements of their own choice, the counsel added.

The counsel argued that the petitioners had obtained compensation of lands and added that the reward is below the market value of the property. The petitioners are appearing before FIA but the Inquiry Officer didn’t record statements of the applicants, the counsel added. PHC’s divisional bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan stopped FIA from harassment of tribesmen and adjourned further hearing.