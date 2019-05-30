MNA Mohsin Dawar arrested from North Waziristan

F.P. Report

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar has been arrested in North Waziristan, on Thursday.

According to details, the lawmaker was at large after the attack on a security check post in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning. The MNA along with eight others have been nominated in the FIR of the attack.

At least three people were killed and five soldiers injured in a clash between security forces and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) protesters on Sunday in North Waziristan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group led by Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning.

ISPR added “They wanted to exert pressure for the release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day. Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post”.

ISPR added five soldiers were injured due to the firing of the group.

ISPR further said that three individuals who attacked the check post lost their lives while the ten injured were evacuated to the Army hospital for treatment.

MNA Ali Wazir along with eight others have been arrested while Mohsin Dawar was at large.

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court granted an eight-day physical remand of MNA Ali Wazir to the Counter Terrorism Department officials.