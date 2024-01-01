MNA Naseem Shah records his statement in PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: MNA Naseem Shah, whom PTI/SIC MNA Sher Afzal Marwat had mentioned in his statement given to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber crime cell team in connection with his allegation against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz that she had plotted to kill him, appeared before the Agency’s team today and recorded his statement, on Wednesday.

Naseem appeared before a three-member FIA team, which kept questioning him for two hours.

The MNA had allegedly received voice notes and calls from Dubai.

However, the MNA left the FIA office after recording his statement without talking to the media.

He said he had recorded his statement and did not want to say anything in front of camera.

When a journalist asked him whether the allegation made by Marwat against Maryam was true, the latter replied in affirmative while distancing himself from the camera.

Earlier, the FIA summoned Naseem to record his statement before its team so that it could be ascertained whether Marwat’s claims against the Punjab chief minister were true.