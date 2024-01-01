PML-N’s Azma Bukhari reacts to Marwat’s claim

F.P. Report

LAHORE: While reacting to the statement given by Marwat to the FIA team, PML-N’s Azma Bukhari said that after PTI’s Shandana Gulzar now Marwat, too, had changed his statement against Maryam. “Now both should seek an apology from the chief minister,” she demanded.

She said while Marwat had accused Maryam of plotting to kill him, Shandana had held her responsible for the killing of PTI activist Zille Shah. “Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s driver has already told who had killed Zille,” she said, and added, “When it came to giving proofs, both retracted from their statements.”

Azma said that PTI leaders first posed themselves as lions, but later failed to give proofs.