Modi govt continues its war crimes in IOK, says PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has urged the international community to take notice of the rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), on Thursday.

“Under the cover of coronavirus, the Modi govt with its fascist Hindutva Supremacist RSS-driven ideology continues its war crimes in IoK as it violates the Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing its genocide of Kashmiris”, PM Imran Khan said in his tweet.

The demography in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a territory recognised as disputed by the United Nations, the PM said and stressed upon the international community to realize its responsibility and take notice of act against these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention & int humanitarian laws.

It is to be mention here that the Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in the Indian-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian occupation forces had martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district.