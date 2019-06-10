Money laundering case: IHC rejects Zardari, Talpur’s bail application

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has rejected bail applications of former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in mega money laundering case, on Monday.

According to details, On May 30, a division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petitions moved by the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and extended their bails till June 10.

A team comprising senior officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reached the Parliament House to apprise the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser regarding arrest warrants of former president.