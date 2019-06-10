Afghan deputy FM lands in Islamabad to attend review session of APAPPS

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idress Zaman has reached Islamabad to attend first review session of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), on Monday.

According to reports, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistan delegation.

In May last year, the forum was established to provide a comprehensive and structured framework for institutional bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan in diverse areas of cooperation.

The mechanism works through five working groups’ namely politico-diplomatic, military-to-military coordination, intelligence cooperation, economic and refugees.

The inaugural session of APAPPS was held in Kabul on 22 July last year, where the two sides had agreed to synergize efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation and build trust.

The forthcoming session will provide the two sides an opportunity to review progress made under this framework since the inaugural session and to exchange views on further collaboration in agreed areas of cooperation.