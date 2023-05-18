Motorcycle bomb kills one, injures three in Peshawar

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: At least one person was killed and three others sustained injuries on Thursday after an explosion occurred in a motorcycle in a mechanic’s shop located at Pishtakhara Ring Road area of Peshawar.

Police confirmed that the bomb was planted in the motorcycle and a 200-gram magnet improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion. Initial reports suggest that the blast took place when the motorcycle was being repaired.

Officials said that the owner of the motorcycle is among the injured while one of the injured is in critical condition. The IED device is often used in incidents involving family feuds, police said.

As soon as the blast was reported, the police and BDU team reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital and collected evidence from the crime scene. And the scope of the investigation has been widened by recording the statements of the eyewitnesses including the injured.

According to the details, Abdul Dawood son of Umar Bara gate brought his motorcycle number 125 DGK7345 to pass by Al Mataza Honda Works in inamullah Market on Ring Road. When he started to open the door, there was a huge explosion, as a result of which the owner of the shop, Samiullah son of Zar Ali Achani died on the spot, while Mr. Ishaq son of Sadiq resident of Achani, Abdul Ahad and the person who brought the motorcycle, Abdul Wadood son of Umar resident of Bara Gate, were seriously injured.

Further investigation is being done on the injured Abdul Dawood, who was brought to the workshop. While on the other hand, it was being told that the real owner of the motorcycle is Aman, son of Ismat Dir.