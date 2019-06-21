MQM-P rejects ‘anti-people’, ‘anti-Karachi’ budget presented by Sindh govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In what he termed “continuity of injustices against the mega city”, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool on Friday said that the Sindh government has once again neglected Karachi and Hyderabad in the provincial budget.

Addressing a press conference alongside Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and other party leaders, the MQM leader maintained that the city which is paying the highest amount of taxes is not getting its due share in the provincial budget which is a continuity of ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) policies or overlooking urban centers of the province.

“Sindh’s urban centers (Karachi and Hyderabad) have been facing this economic terrorism for at least last ten years despite contributing most to the economy,” said Khalid Maqbool.

The MQM leader added that the Sindh government has allocated only Rs30billion for Karachi while the mega city will only receive 10 percent of the budget allocated for education.

Siddiqui was of the view that MQM-P tried its best to serve Karachi whenever it had authority and power but all its efforts were sabotaged by PPP when it came to power in Sindh.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, on his turn, maintained that the PPP government decreased the budget allocated for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and only Rs2.5billion have been given to the authority for managing a city as big as Karachi.

“This (PPP) government is corrupt and it is not I or any news anchor or journalist saying it but a Supreme Court judge in its remarks termed them most corrupt and even said that they don’t spend a single penny on people of the province,” said Waseem Akhtar.

The party leaders while concluding their presser stated that their party has totally rejected “this anti-people budget” presented by the Sindh government.