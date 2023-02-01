Mushaal meets Chief Advisor to His Excellency Pope Francis of the Vatican city

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick had a comprehensive meeting with Chief Advisor Adel to His Excellency Pope Francis head of the Catholic Church, the bishop of Rome and sovereign of the Vatican City State.

They discussed matters of mutual interest including Interfaith, working towards co-existence, eliminating the possibility of discord, violent or non-violent, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

Both the dignitaries agreed that the teachings of all religions are based on peace, love, and harmony and a true follower of any religion can never think of provoking hatred against other faiths.

They reaffirmed their commitment that through broader dialogue and effective communication, each side will be able to understand the other dispassionately and curb those prejudices that give rise to hatred and conflict in religion.

The Chief Advisor to His Excellency Pope Francis Head of the Vatican invited Mushaal to visit the Vatican City and send the message of peace and interfaith harmony to the world as a Muslim woman of the 21st century.

Mushaal said that it is a need of the time to develop and identify mystical interpretations around the true moderate and tolerant message of Islam to the world and become an enabler towards meaningful Interfaith dialogues.

The guiding idea is not to tamper with the basic tenets of Islam or any faith but to present them in a form wrapped with the message of love, tolerance and moderation, as the Sufis did in order to avoid a clash of civilizations and resolve global conflicts.

Both agreed that religious leaders, as spiritual guides and moral authorities, have a profound influence on their followers.

Their collective voice can be utilised as a powerful force for the peaceful settlement of issues concerning humanity, especially the conflicts of the Palestine-Israel and Kashmiri as human lives are priceless regardless of caste, colour, creed, religion, and nationality. (APP)