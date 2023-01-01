Muttaqi says countries moving toward positive engagement with Kabul

KABUL (TOLOnews): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the negative engagement of some countries and organizations has been directed toward more positive engagement.

Speaking at a gathering inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Muttaqi said that the world failed to implement its goals through pressure during the past 20 years and also with the Islamic Emirate within the past two years. “The negative engagement which some countries had… is now becoming positive gradually,” he said.

The acting Foreign Minister also said that the international community has reached an understanding that Afghan soil is no longer a threat to the world.

He furthered said that the international community has acknowledged the improvement of the economic condition, banking system and counter-narcotics as well as the reduction of corruption in Afghanistan. “You might have heard that…Afghanistan has made significant progress in countering corruption. You might have also heard that the whole world acknowledged that the cultivation and production of narcotics have dropped in Afghanistan by a rare level,” he said.

This comes as the international community has repeatedly voiced concerns and called on the interim Afghan government to fulfill its promises regarding the issue of human rights, women’s rights and the formation of an inclusive government.