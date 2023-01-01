Additional Judges service extension: PHC dispose-off petition

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad disposed of writ following provision of six months service extension to three Additional Judges of High Court, on Monday.

During hearing Additional Advocate General Sana Ullah and Joint Secretary Law Irfan Anjum while counsel for petitioner Barrister Adnan Khan appeared before PHC.

The petitioner Maqsood Ali has challenged parliamentary committees decision regarding High Court Judges while Barrister Mudasir Amir has filed petition on behalf of PHC bar Association.

The counsel argued that PHC has accepted writ petition regarding appointment of Additional judges at High Court but notification didn’t issued in this regard.

Additional Attorney General informed that a notification has issued for provision of six months extension to services of three Additional judges of High Court while Joint Secretary produced the notification before PHC.

It is worthy to mention that Secretary parliamentary Affair didn’t recommended Justice Khursheed Iqbal, Jutice Shahid Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan despite PHC orders which challenged in the current for implementation of court order.

PHC declare SMBR decision null&void: Peshawar High Court (PHC) declared incorporation of Union Council Mayar in Ghari Kapoora tehsil null and void while remand back the case to Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR).

Tehsil Mardan City Mayar Himayat Ullah has challenged the SMBR decision while Babar Khan Yousafzai Advocate argued the case on behalf of petitioner.

The petition stated that Mayar is geographically part of Mardan City but in previous government the union Council was incorporated in the Ghari Kapoora tehsil to favour blue eyed persons. The counsel argued that maps are available on the file which shows distance between Union Council Mayar and Tehsil Ghari Kapoora while added that it has also created problems for the residents.

The counsel requested to declare the notification null and void while to declare Union Council Mayar part of Mardan city which was earlier part the city.

PHC detailed judgment directed SMBR to review the case and declared void incorporation of Mayar in Ghari Kapoora because other areas of the tehsil is also far away from the union Council Mayar.