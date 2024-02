F.P. Report

MULTAN: According to the unofficial result released, PPP’s Syed Ali Musa Gilani was declared victorious from the NA-151 constituency of Multan who got 79,080 votes defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf backed Meher Bano Qureshi wo stood second with 71,649 votes.

Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar of Pakistan Muslim League-N is in the third position with 71,463 votes.