NAB summons PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif today in assets case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has once again summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif in assets beyond income case.

The anti-graft watchdog has directed the PML-N leader to bring along details of his mother’s assets over which, Javed Latif said that it will take time to gather all the record.

It is to be mentioned here that Mian Javed Latif’s mother had declared assets worth Rs100 million but according to the evidence obtained by NAB, her assets were worth billions of rupees.

Earlier, NAB investigators had sought sources with which the accused bought various properties. They had also questioned about Javed’s farm house constructed on a kanal land, and his homes spreading over a two-kanal area.

Details about investment in Mian Flour Mills, New Mian Flour Mills, Mian Latif Paper and Board Mills, Mian Builders and two brick kilns were also sought.