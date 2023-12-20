Nadim: We committed to raising quality of education

KABUL (TOLOnews): Neda Mohammad Nadim, the acting Minister of Higher Education, spoke about the commitment of the Islamic Emirate to improving the quality of higher education in the country.

Neda Mohammad Nadim stated that the interim government has plans to enhance the capacity of university professors in the country.

Nadim made these remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the construction of a teaching hospital at the medical school of Kandahar University.

“Our professors who are pursuing doctoral or master’s degrees inside or outside the country and who had financial difficulties, Alhamdulillah, their problems have now been solved and they are being paid from the ministry’s budget,” said the acting Minister of Higher Education.

“Here, everything that is prepared for the students is also prepared for them. If more than one professor is invested in their field, it is also for the students, and I believe that if more than one professor is invested in their field, it also will yield good results,” said Najibullah Rahim, head of the Medical University in Kandahar.

Some students are demanding that officials from the Ministry of Higher Education provide facilities and equipment for practical training at universities.

“We need more equipment to gain more experience, currently the teaching hospital does not have enough equipment,” said Samiullah, a student.

“We want experienced professors because the professors who have been appointed for these two-year periods have very little teaching experience,” said Mohabatullah Muslimyar, a student.

According to the statistics of the ministry, in continuation of the ministry’s efforts to create more facilities and opportunities in the country’s universities, construction projects have also begun at universities in Zabul and Nimroz.