Minister discusses migrants issues with Turkish Chargé d’Affaires

KABUL (Ariana News): The Acting Minister of Refugees and Returnees has discussed the problems of migrants and the release of Afghan prisoners in Turkey in a meeting with Cenk Unal, the Turkish Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul.

At the meeting Khalilur Rahman Haqqani said that a joint committee should be established to deal with the situation of immigrants.

The Turkish Chargé d’Affaires said that his country wants good relations with Afghanistan and the two countries have good diplomatic relations.

Cenk Unal has also said that the statistics of inappropriate behavior of the Turkish police with Afghan immigrants has decreased.

“Turkey has good and deep relations with Afghanistan, the presence of Afghan diplomats in that country and the movement of delegations show Turkey’s good intentions towards Afghanistan. Reports of inappropriate police behavior with Afghan immigrants in Turkey have decreased, and if there are complaints in any place, action will be taken,” Cenk Unal said.

However, experts say that including Turkey, the majority of host countries of Afghan immigrants misbehave with immigrants, and the host countries act against international migration laws.

More than 100,000 Afghan immigrants live in Turkey legally and nearly 300,000 live illegally. However, many reports have been published about the Turkish police’s ill treatment if Afghan immigrants and the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants from Turkey continues.