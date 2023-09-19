Nat Sciver top batter in ICC Women’s ODI rankings

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: England star Nat Sciver-Brunt has consolidated her position as the No.1 batter in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings after her match-winning century in the final ODI of their ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) series against Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old’s 74-ball knock of 120 that helped her team win the ODI in Leicester by 161 runs to clinch the series 2-0, has taken her to a career best 807 rating points, which is the highest for an England woman player in ODIs since July 2009, when Claire Taylor had reached 814 points and Sarah Taylor 812 points, said a press release.

Sciver-Brunt, who did not bowl during the series against Sri Lanka, though lost her top position in the all-rounders’ rankings, slipping to third. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner regains the number one position while West Indies’ Hayley Matthews is placed second.

Sri Lanka’s Hasini Perera has gained 26 places to reach 57th position after scores of 31 not out and 32 in the last two matches while England off-spinner Charlie Dean is another notable gainer from the series, her career-best haul of five for 31 in the third ODI taking her to a career-best 12th position.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who finished with five wickets in the series, has moved up 12 places to 52nd. In the latest weekly update that also considers performances in the final match of the IWC series between Pakistan and South Africa, Pakistan batters Bismah Maroof and Sidra Ameen have both gained three spots after helping win the match in Karachi by eight wickets. (APP)