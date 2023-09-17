PPP’s demand for early election

Young Pakistani politician and PPP’s Chairman Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has recently urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give an election date and announce schedule for forthcoming polls so that the nation comes out of current limbo and prepares for the next headcount. According to him, no one could push PPP to the wall and the party has a history of comeback after every disaster and mishap. Bilawal claimed that his hands will not remain tied and the party would create a level playing field for itself.

The nation is passing through an extreme political polarization, and anxiety over the issue of upcoming general election and economic future of the country. The warring political groups are further adding to prevailing uncertainty through their confused and self centered politics that continuously change its direction with emerging realities on a daily basis. Interestingly, the party of revolutionary leader Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is currently ready to kick off its political campaign on its fundamental slogan of Roti, Kapra aur Makan, which was first raised by its founding father nearly six decades ago. Awfully, sixty years proved too insufficient for PPP leadership to fulfill this trio-point agenda as many as four times rule in the country. Hence, this slogan became a curse for PPP and merits some innovation and change.

A unique situation has emerged in country’s politics first time in history, that several civic groups that were previously a part of the PDM coalition government, played role in selection of caretaker rulers, brought changes to electoral laws and confidently okayed the results of 7th digital census during a full fledge session of the Council of Common interests (CCI). The decision led to the delimitation of constituencies and delayed the urgently needed polls. Those political groups including the PPP lamenting others for pushing into the wall and demanding level playing field from the public. In fact, no one else tied the hands of PPP leaders but their vital organs became victims of their sharp maneuvering. Although, the PPP has always rebound with new vigor and fresh resolve after each cataclysm yet the group was greatly influenced by its allies, tailing their manifesto over the past year. Apparently, the hunter was trapped in his own trick, causing an unusual hoe and cry all around.