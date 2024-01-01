U.S. not aware of drones flying over Afghanistan

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller while replying to a question by The Frontier Post stated that the U.S. is not aware of any drones flying over different parts of Afghanistan.



It is pertinent to mention here that several journalists of Afghan origin reported from different parts of the world quoting sources within Afghanistan saying that drones have been spotted in different parts of Afghanistan.

Some observers while connecting the dots are of the opinion that recently the U.S. President, Joe Biden in a letter addressed to the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif might have led to the permission of these drones flying from Pakistan and monitoring over Afghanistan. President Joe Biden in his letter addressed to the Pakistani Prime Minister had stated resolve and cooperation to combat global terrorism.

Neither Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nor his Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar who also happens to be his relative have shared any public opinion about these drone reports.

This correspondent while sharing information with Matthew Miller regarding an American detainee in Afghanistan asked if the media could play any positive role in the release of hostages from both sides, to which, Matthew Miller stated that he is not in the position to conduct such negotiations from that podium.



A journalist from Epoch Times asked Matthew Miller whether the U.S. supports Israel’s decision to ban Al Jazeera news media outlet for being a propaganda arm of Qatar and for instigating violence. Matthew replied by saying that “we do not agree with everything Al Jazeera airs but we do support free press in any part of the world.”