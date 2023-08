LONDON (Agencies): PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has summoned the party leadership of Lahore to London, whereas former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to travel to London today (Sunday).

Media reports said that Saif Ul Malook Khokhar and President Youth Wing Lahore Malik Faisal will leave for London tomorrow and will present a report to Nawaz Sharif on organisational structure of Punjab capital.