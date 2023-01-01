Sindh’s cabinet members take oath

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday administered the oath to the 10-member caretaker cabinet of Sindh province. The caretaker chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir shortlisted the names of his caretaker ministers yesterday.

He was in attendance as the ceremony was marked by a sense of solemnity and responsibility, as the caretaker government assumes the mantle of leadership during the interim period. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Chief Secretary, Acting Inspector General (IG), Provincial Secretaries, and family members of the caretaker ministers were present at the event, creating an atmosphere of unity and shared purpose.

The members of the caretaker cabinet include retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz, Mohammad Younas Dagha, Muhammad Mubeen Jumani, Dr. Saad Niaz, Khuda Bux Murri, Dr. Raana Hussain, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Umar Soomro, Ishwar Lal, and Arshad Wali.