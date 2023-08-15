Nepra notifies Rs1.81 power tariff hike under FCA for June

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: There is no respite for the inflation-hit people in Pakistan as the state finds ways and means to charge them more and the Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) in the case of electricity we consume is one of the such mechanisms.

In a latest move, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has hiked the electricity tariff by Rs1.81 for the month of June under FCA, which would be payable in the bills this month (August).

The Nepra approved the hiked after the CPPA (Central Power Purchasing Agency) sought a Rs1.88 increase, says a notification, adding that a public hearing on the subject was held on July 27.

Hence, the power distribution companies (Discos) are now allowed to charge the additional amount in the monthly bills to be issued later in the month.

The latest hike under FCA comes after a similar increase of Rs1.90 for the month of May, which has already been collected through the last month’s bills.

However, the lifeline consumers, electric vehicles charging stations as well as the consumers falling under the jurisdiction of K-Electric won’t have to pay this additional amount.

Pakistan has been witnessing a constant increase in electricity tariff under the FCA as the country mostly uses imported fuels for power generation amid a depreciating rupee.

It is in addition to the rise in tariff under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal where jacking up prices and withdrawal of subsidies for the power and gas consumers is one of the main conditions.