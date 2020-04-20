Netanyahu, opposition’s Gantz agree to form unity gov’t

JERUSALEM (AA): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gants on Monday agreed to form a national unity government, according to Israeli T.V.

Netanyahu, the head of the ruling Likud party, and Gantz, the head of Blue and White party agreed to form the government after failures that caused three early elections in a year.

Israel has been facing a political crisis since April 2019 when elections failed to produce a governing coalition. Three subsequent elections were also inconclusive.

The period given by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to form a government ended last week, and the task of producing a new candidate for premier passed to the Knesset.

Under the law, a Knesset member has 21 days to form a government with a majority of 61 votes.

If no member achieves the target within the deadline, the 23rd Knesset will be dissolved on May 7, and an unprecedented fourth general election will be called by Aug. 4.