PM chairs meeting to review prevalent Coronavirus situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is taking all out steps to keep balance between preventing Coronavirus and running of economy.

He was chairing a meeting to review the prevalent situation of Coronavirus and its prevention in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said government is fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the trading community and is taking steps to resolve their problems in cooperation with the provincial governments.

The Prime Minister said the most effective strategy against Corona is to ensure social distancing. The public should be provided maximum awareness about social distancing to seek their cooperation.

Imran Khan said in free countries the people are encouraged to cooperate with government rather than using force in matters of national importance.

The Prime Minister termed doctors and paramedics as frontline staff in fight against Corona and said it is our utmost priority to fulfill their needs.

Referring to the meeting with Ulema today, the Prime Minister said it is a source of satisfaction that a course of action has been agreed in consensus with Ulema and Mashaikh of the country and they have taken the responsibility for its implementation.