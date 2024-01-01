Netflix refuses to meet Alia Bhatt’s fee demand for appearing on Kapil’s new show

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Fans could not see Alia Bhatt on Kapil Sharma’s upgraded show as the actor refused to grace the programme after Netflix expressed its inability to pay the fee as per her demand.

Netflix reportedly couldn’t meet Alia Bhatt’s fee demands, leading to her exclusion from the episode.

Insiders suggest that the streamer allocates a specific budget for each episode, and exceeding it wasn’t feasible. Thus, when the makers couldn’t accommodate Bhatt’s fees, she declined to appear on the show.

Fans eagerly anticipated the premiere of Kapil Sharma’s revamped comedy show, “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” after Netflix announced its 2024 slate.

The excitement heightened with news of Kapil Sharma reuniting with Sunil Grover and the first episode featuring the Kapoor family.

However, viewers noticed the absence of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

According to a report in Times Now, Alia was approached for the show but couldn’t make it due to financial reasons.

It seems like celebrities will now be paid for appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Previously, many graced the episodes for free as they were promoting their projects.

Alia Bhatt too has previously appeared on the “The Kapil Sharma Show” on television several times to promote her projects alongside her co-stars.