New books transferred to schools in Logar

LOGAR (TOLOnews): With the beginning of the new academic year, freshly printed books are being sent to some provinces.

The education department in Logar said they have received more than 200,000 newly printed books that will be distributed to 275 schools.

“From the first grade to the tenth grade, 203,819 books have been printed in Dari and Pashto,” said Mohammad Shahpoor Arab, spokesman of the education department in Logar.

A spokesman for the Logar governor added that more than 500,000 books will be transferred to this province in near future.

“In the near future, 537,000 books will be transferred from Kabul to Logar and will be distributed to schools,” said Omar Mansoor Mujahid.

Meanwhile, the official of a printing factory in Kabul said from the beginning of the solar year 1401 till now more than 4 million books have been printed.

“The subjects include first grade to ninth in Dari and first grade to tenth in the Pashto language,” said Nawed Hakimi, head of the Bahir group.

The newly printed books are being transferred to a number of provinces where secondary schools and high schools have not yet been opened for girls.