Takhar’s flood-affected families seek govt assistance

TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Flood-affected families in northern Takhar province say they are unable to rebuild their houses and no attention is being paid to their plight.

Khuda-i-Noor, one of the affected people, said: “Two days ago floods hit our area at night. We were just able to save ourselves.”

He told Pajhwok Afghan News: “My house was destroyed by the floods that swept away all our belongings, including food items. So far, we have not received any assistance.”

Haji Barakatullah, another resident who suffered financial losses, said: “The flooding swept away everything we had. We don’t have even cooking utensils.

“Having no meal to eat, we haven’t received any aid so far. We urge the government to address our problems. We cannot rebuild the damaged parts of our house.”

Gull Agha, yet another victim, said: “We had been living in danger of floods for eight years. The recent flooding has destroyed part of my house due to the government’s negligence.”

He added: “I am worried floods may hit us again, they may cause us the loss of lives. The government must at least clean water streams to prevent the possible flooding of our homes.”

Mullah Ahmad Seyar Sajid, director of the national disaster management authority, confirmed the recent floods had destroyed thousands of acres of crops and dozens of houses besides killing one individual and injuring 18 more.

Efforts were underway to address the problems of the affected families, said the official, who called the floods unprecedented in terms of financial losses.

Sajid asked philanthropists and humanitarian agencies to help the affected people.

In addition to Takhar, the recent floods have also caused a lot of financial and human losses in provinces of the country. The victims are asking the government for assistance.