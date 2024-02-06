New Zealand hammer South Africa by 281 runs in first Test

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (AFP) : Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson claimed four wickets on Wednesday to drive New Zealand to a 281-run win over South Africa with a day to spare in the first Test.

Dogged resistance from the tourists ended with their dismissal for 247 at Mount Maunganui as the Black Caps notched their second-biggest Test victory by runs.

New Zealand are a step closer to a maiden series win over South Africa after 17 previous failed attempts, dating back to 1931.

Given their struggles at Bay Oval, the vastly inexperienced Proteas will need a dramatic turnaround to win the second and final Test, starting on Tuesday in Hamilton.

Captain Neil Brand was one of six South African debutants and conceded his team were well off the pace.

“It’s very deflating,” he said.

“We were completely outplayed by a very good New Zealand team.

“Our patience was tested on this wicket. Guys got in, then got themselves out, which is disappointing. Hopefully we can compete more in the second Test.”

The tourists were forced to name a depleted tour squad with most first-choice players involved in their domestic Twenty20 competition.

New Zealand took control with 511 in their first innings and never looked like losing when the tourists were dismissed for 162.

The hosts declared at their overnight 179-4 before play began on Wednesday, leaving South Africa to chase an unrealistic target of 529.

Jamieson ensured they never came close, taking 4-58 and producing key double-strikes at the start of the second and third sessions on Wednesday.

The most crucial wicket was that of David Bedingham, who raced to a career-high 87 off 96 balls before he mistimed a pull shot to midwicket soon after tea.

It ended a 105-run stand with Keegan Petersen, who also failed to control a Jamieson short ball on 16.

The day’s response had begun disastrously for the tourists, when both openers departed inside the first four overs.

Brand was bowled for three by a late inswinger from his New Zealand counterpart Tim Southee while Edward Moore went for a duck after driving a Matt Henry delivery to cover.

A resolute 63-run stand for the third wicket was broken by Jamieson, who snared Raynard van Tonder at first slip for 31 before Zubayr Hamza’s attempted pull shot on 36 flew gently to mid-on.

Spinner Mitchell Santner extracted turn to wrap up the tail and finish with 3-59, matching Jamieson’s six scalps for the match.

Rachin Ravindra was named man of the match for his 240 in New Zealand’s first innings.

“This rates highly for me, because of the time spent out there and the different people I batted with and the partnerships we managed to put down,” Ravindra said after only his fourth Test appearance.

“That makes it a bit more special. It’s extremely pleasing we got the job done.”

Kane Williamson also shone with the bat, scoring a century in each innings to continue a brilliant run of Test form.