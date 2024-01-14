Nine Pakistanis killed in Iran a day after diplomatic ties restored

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Unknown gunmen killed nine Pakistan national in Saravan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, bordering Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu confirmed the development in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan,” he wrote, adding that embassy will extend full support to bereaved families.

“Counsel Zahidan is already on his way to incident site & hospital where injured are under treatment. We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter,” reads the post.

The development comes a day after the ambassadors of Pakistan and Iran returned to their respective embassies after days of tensions between the neighbouring countries over airstrikes by Tehran.

On the social media platform X [formerly Twitter], Additional Foreign Secretary Rahim Hayat Qureshi expressed his delight at the return of the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan. “Excellency Iranian ambassador, we here in Pakistan are delighted with your arrival back at your second home. Our fraternal relations will go from strength to strength. Grateful for the constructive role played by the two governments and their diplomats.”

