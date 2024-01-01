No compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphatically stated that Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty.

Addressing Pakistan Day Military Parade at Shakarparian Parade avenue in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan wants good relations with all its neighbors. We are a peace loving country and a responsible nuclear state. He however said Pakistani nation and its armed forces are always ready for defense of the country and respond to any aggression.

The President said we will not tolerate any efforts by the terrorists or any group to destabilize our country. He said today’s parade is a reminder of our unity, strength and pride. He said the world community recognizes Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

The President pointed out that the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the main reason of instability in the region. He said the Kashmiri people have been demanding their right to self-determination for the last seventy six years.

Condemning the Indian brutalities and human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he urged the international community to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to always stand by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against tyranny.

Alluding to the challenges faced by the country, the President said that a democratic government is in place following the electoral exercise. He said responsibility now rests with all of us to collectively address the challenges. Our people are hardworking and intelligent. He said the youth equipped with immense capabilities are the trustees of the country’s development.

He said Special Investment Facilitation Council has been established to improve the economy. He was confident that under this platform, foreign investments will develop the agriculture, livestock, minerals and mining, Information Technology and energy sectors.

The President also called upon all the political parties to rise above their political interests and work collectively for the country’s security and prosperity.

Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, Asif Ali Zardari appealed to the international community to take measures to ensure that the killings of innocent Palestinian people including children and women are immediately halted. He emphasized that ceasefire be announced and a humanitarian corridor is opened on priority basis. He said Pakistan will continue to support the Palestinian people till the resolution of Palestine issue as per their aspirations.