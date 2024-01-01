Norway to hold meeting on climate change soon

KABUL (Ariana News): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan quoted Terje Magnussønn Watterdal, head of Norwegian Committee for Afghanistan (NAC), as saying that Norway will hold a meeting on the consequences of climate change in Afghanistan. He stated this in a meeting with Zainul Abedin Abed, the deputy head of the Environment Department of the Islamic Emirate. This meeting will be held in April in Kabul and Norway. In this meeting, head of NAC said that they will hold a meeting with the National Environment Agency and international organizations in Kabul focusing on climate change in Afghanistan. Also in this meeting, Zainul Abedin Abed talked about the negative consequences of climate change in the fields of agriculture, irrigation, health and some other sectors. Last year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) said that Afghanistan is among ten vulnerable countries exposed to climate change and natural disasters. This organization had warned about the aggravation of drought in Afghanistan and considered it a threat to people’s livelihood and hunger. According to United Nations estimates, Afghanistan is considered the fourth country at risk and the eighth country vulnerable to climate change.